Toddlers’ chicken products recalled, may contain bone

VERNON, Calif. (WCMH) — A California manufacturer is recalling more than 54,000 pounds of chicken products that may have “extraneous materials, specifically bone.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Saturday.

Overhill Farms Inc. has received consumer complaints involving bone found in the product. There are no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions.

The frozen chicken bites were produced on August 30, 2016, February 1, 2017, February 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017 and were distributed nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

• 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 2/01/18, 2/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

• 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 2/01/18 and 2/09/18.

• 3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 8/30/17, 2/20/18 and 4/10/18.

• 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “fully cooked organic chicken, fully cooked organic chicken broccoli bites chicken and vegetable patty” with case code 320422 and packaging date 8/30/16.

• 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “fully cooked organic chicken carrot bites, chicken patties with carrots and cauliflower” with case code 320460 and packaging date 2/9/17.

• 30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “fully cooked organic chicken sweet potato bites chicken patties with sweet potatoes, quinoa and peas” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 2/9/17 and 4/25/17.