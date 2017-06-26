Student deaths at 3-year high for Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Student deaths are at a three-year high for Metro Nashville Public Schools. Just this past weekend, Clayton Gangji, 14, was shot and killed while sitting in a car.

Dr. Tony Majors, the executive officer of student services for Metro Schools, told News 2 his heart is heavy after losing another student to gun violence.

“Anytime we lose a child, it is traumatic not just for the students, but you also think about the teachers who worked with that child every day and the administrators who know that child over time,” he explained.

In response to the latest student-involved death, Dr. Majors says the district is providing support to grieving students and families.

On Monday, he activated the district’s crisis response team.

“That is councilors, social workers, physiologist, behavior analysts, and others who are trained on some of our grief response protocols,” said Dr. Majors.

A vigil will be held for Clayton Gangji Monday evening at Dupont Hadley Middle Prep in Old Hickory.