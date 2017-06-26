Predators welcome 1st round pick Eeli Tolvanen to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators first round pick Eeli Tolvanen does not know why he landed in Nashville he is just glad he did.

Many had the Finnish sniper pegged as a top 20 pick in the NHL Draft, but the Predators snagged him at 30th overall.

Monday on the first day of the Predators Development Camp in Nashville, Tolvanen said he’s not worried about why he slid.

“There was some speculation that I would go earlier, but it doesn’t matter right now. I’m in Nashville right now. I’m in a great hockey city and a great team. I couldn’t be more happier,” he told media.

Speculation varied about the slide, but some thought it could be connected to his defense. If that’s the case, Tolvanen sounds like he is well aware of it and it is on his to-do list.

He said he knows he has work to do to get to the NHL.

“Just the little details on defense, add little tips to those. My defense has to get better. Just skating. I have to work on my skating. I think those are two things,” Tolvanen explained.

After camp ends, Tolvanen and the Predators have to decide where he’s headed next. They could send him directly to Milwaukee and the AHL, or he could elect to head to Canada to play in the junior league.