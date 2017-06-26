Predators extend qualifying offers to six restricted free agents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The work continues for Predators General Manager David Poile, who extended qualifying offers to six restricted free agents for the 2016-17 season.

The list includes the Predators top two scorers from last season Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.

Nashville also qualified forwards Pontus Aberg, Frederick Gaudreau and Austin Watson, along with goalie Marek Mazanec.

The players can simply sign the offers and play next season under a one year deal with a 10 percent raise, but it is more likely that players like Johansen and Arvidsson will sign long term deals.

The offers work as a stop-gap to keep the players in the organization until a deal can be worked out. Other teams can make offers to all six players, but the Predators would have the opportunity to match any offer.

If a team did sign a player away, the Predators could receive draft compensation.

The players can also elect to go to salary arbitration.