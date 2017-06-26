NC teen missing over a year found alive in Georgia; Man in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina teen girl who has been missing for more than a year was found alive Sunday morning, FBI officials in Charlotte said.

Hailey Burns, 17, from the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte, vanished May 22, 2016, when she was just 16-years-old.

Burns was found by the FBI at a home on Seneca Trail in Duluth, Georgia, according to a news release from the FBI Sunday afternoon.

WBTV reported in May 2016 that Burns had a diary her parents found that detailed a plan to run off with an older man she met online.

“He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” said Burns’ father.

Michael Ren Wysolovsk, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia and was charged with false imprisonment, interference with custody and cruelty to children involving first-degree deprivation.

“Hailey has been reunited with her parents. They are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing,” the FBI said.