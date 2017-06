PEGRAM, Tenn. (WKRN) – A modular home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Cheatham County.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Sams Creek Road around 6 a.m.

Fire officials told News 2 the home burned to the ground and crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby building.

The Kingston Springs Fire Department, Pegram Fire Department and Ashland City Fire Department all assisted with extinguishing the blaze.

No injuries were reported.