MTSU star Reggie Upshaw signs deal with Milwaukee Bucks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, former Middle Tennessee State University stand-out Reggie Upshaw signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It meant the world,” said Upshaw. “Becuase it felt I was one step closer to fulfilling my dream.”

Upshaw’s dream started on the basketball court, but it was one game that changed everything.

In 2016, when MTSU upset Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it propelled Upshaw into the national spotlight and the NBA Scouts took notice.

“Every time I talk to anybody about Middle Tennessee basketball, they always bring up the Michigan State win” said Upshaw.

In the forward’s senior campaign, he averaged 14.5 ppg and 6.8 rebounds. That same year the Blue Raiders posted a 30-win season.

Upshaw said the back to the back NCAA Tournament appearances are finally starting to sink in. “You know when you’re in it, you don’t really realize what you’re doing, but once you look back on it you realize it was something that was hard to do and will probably never be done again.”

Reggie Upshaw will play on the Milwaukee Bucks summer league in Las Vegas, Nevada.