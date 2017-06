WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for a missing kayaker in Warren County ended Sunday afternoon after crews recovered the victim from the water.

The Warren County Rescue Squad reported the search began Sunday morning around 10 a.m. near the Shellsford Bridge.

The victim’s body was recovered around 4 p.m.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County EMS and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency assisted in the recovery.

No additional information was released.