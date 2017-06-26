Man arrested for kidnapping, home invasion in Humphreys, Carroll counties

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for tying up a homeowner during a home invasion in Humphreys County was taken into custody Monday.

The sheriff’s office sayid James Hill was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department.

Hill was wanted on charges of especially aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

The crime happened last Tuesday at a home on Hickman Road in New Johnsonville.

According to a press release, an alert was issued to surrounding counties when the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office called and said they had a similar situation.

Within a few short minutes, the suspect’s vehicle was seen by an officer in Camden near Walmart. The passenger of that car, identified as a Dakota Baggett, was taken into custody.

Hill reportedly ran from the scene.

He is also facing charges in Carroll County which includes attempted murder in the Monday home invasion in the Buena Vista community.