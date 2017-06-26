Kingsport couple on TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list spotted in New York

PINE BUSH, N.Y. (AP) – New York state police are searching for two fugitives who are wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder in Tennessee.

Police said Saturday that 24-year-old Jarret Heitmann and 22-year-old Makayla Stilwell have been spotted in Pine Bush, New York, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) north of New York City.

Police in Sullivan County in Tennessee say Heitmann and Stilwell kidnapped a woman and shot a man in the chest on Tuesday, then fled.

The shooting victim, 34-year-old Dustin Bishop, was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each suspect.

It’s not known if they have attorneys who could speak for them.