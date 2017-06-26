Inmate at large after escaping custody in Kentucky

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped custody while being transported back to the detention center in Greenville, Kentucky.

Authorities say Anthony White is now on the run after getting into a brown Nissan Altima around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

White was serving time in Muhlenburg County after being convicted of theft, trafficking heroin, multiple misdemeanors, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He’s a 49-year-old white man who stands 6 feet tall. He weighs 178 pounds and has a bald head with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.