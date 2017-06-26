Former Preds player Paul Kariya headed to Hockey Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Paul Kariya is just the second former Nashville Predator headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Kariya and six others were named to the class of 2017 Monday afternoon.

Teemu Selanne, Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, women’s star Danielle Goyette, coach Clare Drake and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs are also in this years’ class.

With the Predators, Kariya had two prolific seasons scoring 31 and 24 goals in 2005-06 and 2006-07. He was also named an All-Star both seasons.

For his career, Kariya was the definition of a point-per-game player finishing with 989 points in 989 career games over 15 seasons.

Peter Forsberg is the only other former Predator in the Hockey Hall of Fame.