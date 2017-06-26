Employee alleges Perry County EMA director left dog feces in her parking spot

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An employee at the Emergency Operations Center alleges the Perry County Emergency Management Director placed dog feces in her parking space, according to an incident report.

No charges have been filed against the director and the employee’s name was redacted from the incident report that was filed with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday.

According to the report, on June 9, the female employee alleges that Director Gary Rogers came into the 911 Communications Center office and cursed at her in front of other employees.

She says the two had a difference of opinion over the current pay scale and the way a 911 call was dispatched.

On the morning of June 22, the female employee alleges when she arrived to work she found dog feces in her parking spot.

According to the report, she says security camera video shows Director Rogers placing the dog feces there.

News 2 is working obtain the alleged security video.

News 2 also contacted Director Rogers for comment but did not immediately get a response.

Mayor Terry Richardson says the incident is under investigation but declined further comment.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Rosson told News 2 there was no criminal investigation at this time. He referred further questions to the mayor.