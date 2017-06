NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple fire crews were called to the scene of a large building fire in East Nashville early Monday morning.

It happened at the Uptown Fruit Market on Dickerson Pike around 4 a.m.

Heavy smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles across the city.

The market was not open at the time of the fire.

