City of Portland works to organize viewing parties for solar eclipse

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – More cities across Middle Tennessee are gearing up for this year’s rare celestial total solar eclipse.

The path of eclipse comes right through the mid-state area with several cities and counties falling under an area where the eclipse will be seen the longest.

In Portland, the eclipse will begin at 11:58 a.m. with total darkness beginning at 1:27 p.m. as the sun moves over the sun, blocking its light to the earth. It will last 2 minutes and 36 seconds in Portland.

On Monday, city officials said they’re working to provide several viewing locations for the eclipse on August 21.

The locations include Richland Park, Meadowbrook Park, Sumner Crest Winery, Days Gone By Museum and Portland High School.

A detailed list of viewing locations and amenities at each location will be provided soon. For more, visit PortlandCofC.com.

According to a press release, there will be several community events in the days leading up to the eclipse as well. On Saturday, August 19 there will be a vendor event, Solar Eclipse Treasures, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the gazebo parking lot off E. Market Street. This event is free to the public, and the vendors will feature original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor and more.

Raise the Praise & Days Gone By will also have a Classic Car Cruise-In from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the First Baptist parking lot.

Finishing off Saturday’s activities will be a free concert on Main Street from 6 until 9 p.m. featuring Four on the Floor.

On Sunday, August 20th the Portland Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Farm to Table Dinner under the lights on Main Street. The dinner will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be catered by Carolyn Berry. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online or by calling 615-325-9032. RSVPs are required for this event.

