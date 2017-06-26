3 arrested 5 months after Clarksville man shot, killed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five months after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in Clarksville, three men are now in custody.

Antonio Henson was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds on the afternoon of January 21. Henson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Mimms, Tavarious Goliday and Kevonte White, all 18, are each charged in the case.

According to a release, White was served in the Montgomery County jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Goliday and Mimms were both arrested in Kentucky. They are being held and awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. McClintock at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5465 or call the Tipsline at 931-648-8477.