2 men shot outside Target on White Bridge Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were injured in a shooting outside the Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.

Metro police were called to the business’ parking lot at 8:45 p.m. and believe the shooting is connected to a nearby robbery.

One victim was shot in the arm and the other in the leg. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on their conditions was not immediately known.

Target is still open to customers.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details have yet to be released.

