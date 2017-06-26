16-year-old killed, 2 others hurt in head-on crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old from Smyrna was killed and two others were hurt in a Warren County crash Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 70 S.

According to the accident report, the teen was traveling in the westbound lanes of the roadway when a 56-year-old man, driving the wrong-way, crashed into her 2012 Nissan head-on.

The 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old passenger had to be cut from the car. Her identity has not yet been released.

The older teen was taken to Erlanger Health System where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle remains hospitalized and was last listed in critical condition.

An update on the 14-year-old’s condition was not immediately known.