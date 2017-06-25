Woman shot, drives 10 minutes away before getting help

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was found shot in South Nashville ten minutes from where police say the crime happened.

Officers responded to Nolensville Pike and Edmonson Pike after someone called 911 about a car swerving in the area.

Police tell News 2 the person that called them noticed that the back window had been shattered as well.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the driver had been shot multiple times.

According to police, the woman told first responders that the shooting happened outside of the Little Caesars in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The driver was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with possible life threatening injuries.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.