Vehicle owner hit with car in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car theft took place Sunday evening around 8 p.m.

The incident took place on the corner of Broadway and 11th in downtown Nashville.

The owner was at the gas station, Exxon, pumping gas when two people climbed in the car.

Upon the theft, the car owner was hit with his own car as the vehicle got away.

The car’s owner sustained minor injuries in his unsuccessful attempt to prevent the theft. He was not transported to any hospital for any medical care.

Officers on scene did not disclose the car owner’s injuries.

Metro police are looking for a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder.

