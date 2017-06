NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s flea market weekend at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The open their doors at 7 a.m.and close at 4 p.m. It’s the last day until next month’s flea market. Don’t forget your $5 to park.

We’re coming to the end of pride month so all day today at Public Square Park is Nashville’s Pride Festival. There will be music and food and a special kids zone with more fun and games than they’ll have the energy for.

It’s $5 to get into Public Square Park and it is an all-day event