Old Hickory girl grieves the loss of her friend killed Saturday morning

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re learning more about 14-year-old shot, who was shot and killed in Old Hickory Saturday morning, as friends of remember the short life he lived.

For Elaria Fahem the death of her friend seems unreal.

“It’s really sad, because it’s like your life is literally just starting,” she told News 2.

Fahem also told us Gangji was a student at Dupont Hadley and a leader on the football field.

“He could have had so many things ahead of him, like his football career.”

Police told us Gangji was in a parked SUV with a group of friends in Old Hickory. The active investigation shows that 19-year-old Zachary Able was handling a pistol, when the gun discharged. The bullet passed through Able’s left hand and into Gangji’s body.

He is the second teen in Nashville to die from being shot in the past few days, a harsh reality for Fahem.

“Nashville’s just going up in crime a lot lately and it just doesn’t feel safe anymore. It is ridiculous, like you can’t even go out at night and like check the mail without being afraid that you are going to get robbed or that you’ll get shot or something,” the teen told us.

While the young girl plans for attending her friends candlelight vigil, she hopes this tragedy shines light on the senseless violence.

“A lot of people that I’ve seen they are like really hurt by this and I hope that like teaches them not to play with guns, not to be around guns, to stay away from bad influences and just focus on their education.”

Fahem tells us the candle light vigil will be held at Dupont Hadley’s football field Monday at 6.