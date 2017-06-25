Non-profit organization holds community event, makes plea with youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – In just the past few days, three teenagers were shot in Nashville and two of them were killed.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old was killed near the Nashville airport.

Police are taking to another teen who was with him in an attempt to find out how it happened.

A 17-year-old is recovering after she was shot in her leg. Police said someone outside fired shots into her home in East Nashville.

Saturday morning, a 14-year-old was killed while sitting in a SUV in Old Hickory. A 19-year-old is charged in his death.

There is a call to end the violence.

The non-profit organization, Partners In The Struggle, organized the gathering in South Nashville to a a plea to the youth: Please stop the gun violence.

The 3rd annual Youth Death Free Summer Campaign is underway as a number of speakers spoke to the youth.

Earl Thomas, founder of Partners In The Struggle, spoke about the importance of non-violence with the youth.

“It’s like almost every summer we’re seeing a slight increase with our youth committing violence against other youth, and acts of violence toward the citizens of Nashville,” said Jordan. “And so today, we want to conduct this ceasefire against youths. I want to basically speak to our youths, overall.”

Jordan also said he wanted to talk to the children’s parents in a collective effort to stop the violence occurring in Nashville.