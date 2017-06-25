Memphis man shot many times in front of restaurant, shooter arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATN) – A man was shot multiple times by another individual in Memphis Saturday.

According to Memphis police, Carlos Graham, 38, was shot by Kendall Bonner, 34, on Jackson Avenue during a fight.

Bonner was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Officers were originally called to the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Family members said Graham goes by the name of ‘Dobbie’ in the community. They also describe him as a loving husband, father and provider to the family.

“A loving person, cared about everybody. Give you the shirt off his back. He loved everybody,” said a cousin of the victim about Carlos Graham.

Witnesses said Graham was brutally gunned down in front of Our Bar Banquet Hall, and the police believe it was Bonner.

“He’s retaliating back to back to back, like he just did this a couple of weeks ago, and you know it’s just crazy. Just crazy,” a cousin of the victim explained.