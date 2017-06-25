Man in jail accused of setting South Nashville home on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have arrested a 42 year old man for allegedly setting a home on fire Saturday afternoon.

According to arrest records, Christopher Fautt is charged with causing the fire to a home on Logan Street in south Nashville.

Police say a witness noticed Fautt leave the building about five to ten minutes before the home caught fire.

Records show the home did not have electric service at the time of the fire.

Officers found Fautt at a nearby apartment and took him into custody. Police say he had a lighter in his pocket at the time of the arrest.

Fautt is in the Davidson County jail on a $10,000 bond.