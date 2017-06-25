Fire destroys two condos in Nippers Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire near Nippers Corner sent smoke billowing into the sky over South Nashville Sunday night.

The fire started on Lazy Creek Lane, not far from Edmondson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Investigators said two condos were destroyed.

Eyewitnesses said someone was using a grill on the balcony of one of the condos when the fire started, and spread to the roof.

A second condo ended up catching on fire, as well. No one was hurt in the fire.

The fire department told News 2 that barbecues are usually allowed on condos.