Fake money shows up in the Nashville area again

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bogus bill was passed at a Twice Daily store on 8th Avenue South, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The clerk told police that a man tried to buy beer at the store around 2 p.m. Saturday with a fake $20 bill. The clerk noticed immediately that it read “for motion picture use only” on the back of the bill.

After being confronted by the clerk, the man police have now identified as Dwayne Boggs” became angry and asked to have the money returned to him. The clerk refused and the suspect left the store.

Police captured him a short time later based on the witness’ description. Boggs was taken into custody without incident and charged with Criminal Simulation.