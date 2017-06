LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Magnitude 2.6 earthquake was confirmed in Lenoir City, Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports it happened around 6:00 a.m. and spanned a radius of 9.8 kilometers or about 6 miles.

No damage or injuries were reported because of the earthquake.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are usually felt, but are not frequently associated with any serious damage.