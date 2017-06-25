Community leader begs young people to stop gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Three teenagers were shot, and two of them died over the past few days in Nashville.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old was killed near the Nashville airport. Police are talking to another teen who was with him to find out how it happened.

On Friday, a 17-year-old was shot in her leg when someone on the street fired shots into her home in East Nashville.

On Saturday morning, a 14-year-old was killed while sitting in a SUV in Old Hickory. A 19-year-old is charged in his death.

On Sunday night, a community group put out a call for to end the violence.

The non-profit organization, Partners In The Struggle, held the gathering in South Nashville to plead with young people.

The 3rd annual Youth Death Free Summer Campaign is underway as a number of speakers spoke to the youth.

“It’s like almost every summer we’re seeing a slight increase with our youth committing violence against other youth, and acts of violence toward the citizens of Nashville,” said Earl Jordan founder of Partners In The Struggle.

Jordan said he wanted to talk to both kids and parents in an effort to stop the growing violence occurring in Nashville.