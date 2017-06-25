Car thieves drag driver with his own SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was pumping gas in downtown Nashville Sunday evening when he got a rude surprise.

He was at the Exxon station on the corner of 11th and Broadway at 8 p.m. when a stranger jumped in his SUV.

The man tried to stop the thief, but was not successful. Instead, he got dragged for a short distance.

The victim had some scrapes, but declined to go to the hospital because his injury is not serious.

Police are looking for a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder and two people in relation to the theft. No further descriptions were available.

