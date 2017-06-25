Car thief hits driver with his own SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was pumping gas in downtown Nashville Sunday evening when he got a rude surprise.

He was at the Exxon station on the corner of 11th and Broadway at 8 p.m. when two people jumped in his SUV.

As they tried to get away, they hit him and nearly ran him down with his own vehicle.

The man tried to stop the thieves, but was not successful.

When Metro police arrived, the victim refused to go to the hospital. His injuries were minor.

Police are looking for a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder. No further descriptions was available.

Stay with News 2 for further developments.