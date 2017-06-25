Brentwood Library to hold a free total solar eclipse presentation Wednesday

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a total solar eclipse happening on August 21, and Nashville is considered to be a prime watch spot.

There is a free presentation at the Brentwood Library Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Free Solar Eclipse Safety Glasses will be available while supplies last.

In preparation for the upcoming August 21 total solar eclipse, Vanderbilt University Dyer Observatory and the Vanderbilt University Physics & Astronomy Department are working to educate the public on. brentwood-tn.libcal.com.

Click here to register for the event.