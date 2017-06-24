VIDEO: Gorilla break dances in pool at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (WCMH) — Have you ever seen a gorilla get down?

Zola, a gorilla at the Dallas Zoo, showed off his break dancing moves in a swimming pool recently.

The zoo posted the video to YouTube on Tuesday and it’s quickly racking up thousands of views.

“…there’s a lot more to this behavior than you may think,” the zoo wrote about the video.

“Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool while off habitat!”