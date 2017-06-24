Teens playing with a gun results in fatal shooting

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was pronounced dead by a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Hermitage Precinct detectives interviewed all of the teens present when 14-year-old Clayton Gangji was fatally wounded while sitting in a vehicle off Hurst Drive.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, the wounded victim was brought by friends to Summit Medical Center where he died.

Metro police, on Twitter, released information saying Zachary Able, 19, will be charged shortly with criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s shooting death of Gangji.

Able allegedly was handling a pistol inside the vehicle when it discharged and struck Gangji according to Metro police.

