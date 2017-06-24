Teen playing with a gun leads to fatal shooting

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Metro police are charging Zachary Able, 19, with criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s shooting death of Clayton Gangji, 14.

Able, Gangji and two others were in the SUV shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday as Able was handling a pistol.

The gun discharged, with the bullet passing through Able’s left hand and into Gangji’s body.

Able and Gangji went to Summit Medical Center. Gangji died shortly after arriving. Able was treated for the injury to his hand.

The shooting took place in a parked SUV at a ball field near the intersection of Hadley Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard in Old Hickory according to Metro police.

Able initially claimed the shooting occurred as the result of a robbery near Percy Priest Lake. Police say further investigation showed that he lied.

During a subsequent interview, Able acknowledged that he was holding the pistol when it fired.

Detectives believe Able and Gangji had been up all night with others.

The investigation is ongoing.