Save-A-Lot robbery suspect identified by Millersville police

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted armed robbery took place Saturday two weeks ago at a neighborhood grocery store grocery store.

Our partners at Smokey Barn News reports a gunman walked into the store, threatened the employees and demanded money.

The workers at the store didn’t hand over any money. So the gunman left empty-handed.

On Saturday, police have now identified the getaway driver involved in the attempt.

Gregory Gilley was in the Sumner County jail Saturday night on $70,000 bond.

Gilley’s arrest led police to the gunman and another suspect.

Those names have not been released.

Officers say they may be connected to other crimes in Middle Tennessee.