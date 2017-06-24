Rollover crash in Clarksville sends one to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accident involving a car and a minivan slowed down traffic in Clarksville Saturday afternoon.

A Pontiac minivan, driven by a female, 36, was traveling southbound on Charlemagne, ran a stop sign while making a left turn onto Dover Rd almost hitting another car.

She drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Dover Rd, driven by another female, 22, causing the minivan to flip over.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported to Blanchfield Medical Center.

The driver of the minivan was cited for Failure to Obey a Traffic Signal and Failure to Use Reasonable Care.

The investigation is ongoing.