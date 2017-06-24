Predators select Eeli Tolvanen in 2017 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators selected Eeli Tolvanen with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft on Friday night in Chicago.

The 18-year-old forward recorded 30 goals and 54 points in in 52 games for the Sioux City Musketeers.

The 5 feet 10 inch winger from Finland was called “the steal of the first round” by NHL Writer Corey Pronman.

Tolvanen said being selected by the Predators is unbelievable.

“It’s a great organization and I’m honored to be a part of this organization,” said Tolvanen

And he knows Nashville is a hockey town. “They’re just the best fans in the whole League,” said Tolvanen after watching Nashville in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. “I watched those games and it’s just a hockey city.”

The 2017 NHL Draft continues Saturday. The Predators have five picks remaining.