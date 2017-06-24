Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, June 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheekwood is hosting a garden party. They’re calling it Highballs, Hops and Hydrangeas.

Forty dollars covers food and drinks. There will be food from some of Nashville’s best restaurants and specialty cocktails. Bring your dancing shoes as there will be a DJ. It starts at 7 p.m. and the party doesn’t stop until 11 p.m.

Musicians Corner will take over Centennial Park. It’s from noon to 6 p.m. and the weather should cooperate so it will be a beautiful afternoon to hang out in the park listening to music.

In Lebanon, join Price’s Collision on Main Street for their Classic Car Cruise In. It’s a day of looking at beautiful show cars and bring your own, if you have one!

Best of all, they’re having a cookout and the food is free! It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.