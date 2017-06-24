Nashville man charged with using Snapchat to exploit minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old man is in jail after allegedly posting inappropriate pictures of his ex-girlfriend on her old Snapchat and threatening her family.

Police arrested Arian Torabi after the victim’s family called police earlier this week. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old victim gave Torabi the passwords to her old Snapchat accounts when they were dating.

The parents of the victim told police Torabi posted nude pictures several times.

While officers were serving search warrant on Friday, Torabi allegedly broke his cell phone and hid it under blankets on his bed.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $20,000 bond.