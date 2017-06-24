Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: Pier, bank fishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fishing season is in full swing and as it turns out, you don’t have to have an expensive boat and lots of equipment to hit the water here in Middle Tennessee.

Doug Markham with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency grew up fishing in the Nashville area, particularly on Percy Priest Lake.

“Percy Priest is right here in Nashville, Tennessee and its got Murfreesboro, and Smyrna, and La Vergne around it. It’s just a great lake,” said Markham.

Fisherman are known to catch bass all the time at Percy Priest and it’s a good crappie lake, too, but the catfish are incredible out there.

We have stripers in this lake and hybrids, which is a mix between a striper and a white bass, and it’s just full of fish.

It’s also got a lot of blue gill in it that are easy to catch for the kids, right from the bank and a lot of access.

There’s access all along the lake from the bank with several piers the agency has built that allow you to have access from the bank.

“We put a lot of structure out in front of those piers and there’s fish all around them so it’s a really great place to get your kids out,” said Markham.

“Get them away from the computer a little while, and their cell phone, and get them out on the water and they’ll actually have memories when they grow up,” added Markham.

The TWRA also has fishing piers on Old Hickory Lake, like this one at Shute’s Branch Recreational Area and around the corner at nearby Langford Cove.

Usually near the piers there are good spots to stand and fish from the bank andthis time of the year, the blue gill and sunfish are hitting like crazy!

“One thing we do want to tell folks that might want to try to get their kids out or go fishing themselves is we have size limits on some fish. Always carry a ruler and make sure you know what the regulations are. If you look at our guidelines, we show what the fish are or you can go on our web site and we will show you what the fish are and you can identify them,” said Markham.

The TWRA also wants to remind you that you need to purchase a fishing license.

TWRA FISHING PIERS IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE:

J.Percy Priest Reservoir:

Stewart Creek and Vivrett Creek bank fishing areas have piers and fishing platforms.

Old Hickory Reservoir:

Rockland Recreation Are (Hendersonville)

Saunders Ferry Park (Drakes Creek in Hendersonville)

Shutes Branch (Mt. Juliet)

Bledsoe Creek State Park (Gallatin)

Station Camp Creek (Gallatin)

Woods Reservoir:

Morris Ferry bank fishing park has five piers

Barton Springs, Normandy Reservoir:

TWRA lakes with piers:

Marrowbone, Williamsport, Laurel Hill and Bedford.

For more piers and info on fishing licenses, fishing guides, fish identification and rules, click here