17-year-old girl injured after multiple shots fired into East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg inside her East Nashville home Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Cleveland Street around 10 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 multiple shots were fired into her home from outside.

She was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police they say a silver 4-door vehicle with dark windows drive away from the area after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.