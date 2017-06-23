Woman killed, 2 injured in Hermitage house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman died after a fire at a home in Hermitage early Friday morning.

The fire began at a home in the 4900 block of Leesa Ann Lane around 12:15 a.m.

A man was in the neighborhood when he saw smoke pouring from the home. He knocked on the door and when no one answered, he broke in but the smoke was too heavy for him to enter.

When fire crews arrived, they found a man, woman and young girl inside the upstairs bedrooms.

The man and child were transported to area hospitals but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials told News 2 the fire appears to have started in a living room downstairs. The majority of the damage to the home was from smoke.

The fire remains under investigation. It is unknown if the home had working smoke detectors.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Leesa Ann Lane fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)