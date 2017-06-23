Thieves caught on camera stealing child’s dirt bike in Ridgetop

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WKRN) – A burglary was caught on camera near Ridgetop, Tennessee, earlier this month when the homeowners say a Jeep pulled into their backyard just minutes after they went to bed.

The home video shows what Tina Cates describes as a thief stealing the happiness from her nine-year-old son.

“You steal from me, I’m going to be mad. You still from my child, I’m going to be a whole madder,” she told News 2.

Usually, Joshua would be spending his summer morning riding his dirt bike. However, last week, a person in a white Jeep Cherokee stole it in the middle of the night.

“Thievery is never acceptable, but man, it is so much worst when you steal from children. He asked me, ‘Why do we have to have thieves?’ His mindset is why do they have to exist?” Cates said.

The mother says the thieves dropped off a brand new sink and took the $900 dirt bike and sped off.

“We are proud to be able to bless our children with things they enjoy. It is not fair, it is not right for them, to take it away from them,” Cates told News 2.

With hopes of finding the thieves, the Cates family put the video on Facebook where it has been shared several hundred times. In the comments, other people in the area have reported seeing a white Jeep involved in other crimes, too.

The police chief in Ridgetop told News 2 that burglaries do not happen in their town often.

“They stand up and speak out that this is not acceptable behavior,” said Cates.

She calls the thieves selfish but says she is praying for them.

“All they care about is what they want. They are not thinking about what they’ve done,” the mother said of the thieves.

Cates also told News 2 she has a message for them.

“Shame on you. That was a kid’s bike. Think about what you are doing. Is that the person you want to be?”

If you have any information about the burglary, you can call Metro police or report the tip to Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.