Speeding driver threatens neighbors and News 2 crew in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A story involving dangerous driving turned threatening Friday afternoon, and a News 2 crew was caught in the middle of everything.

A post on the East Nashville Facebook page was getting quite a bit of attention. A video showed a white Dodge Challenger speeding through the neighborhood. The car went right through a stop sign on Montgomery Avenue. And it wasn’t the first time.

Our crew went to talk with people who live nearby. Soon after they arrived, so did the man in the white Dodge Challenger.

“That’s the same car,” said neighbors. “Yep, that’s him.”

The car sat idling for a moment as neighbors talked about the situation. The driver’s side window came down. Then the driver took off.

Moments later, the car came back. Again, he went through the stop sign without slowing down.

The driver turned around and went back to the stop sign long enough to ask the News 2 team, “Why are you recording me?”

Then he offered a warning: “People get shot doing (expletive) like this.”

After feeling threatened, our crew called police and went inside a home with neighbors.

Outside, the man in the white Challenger circled the house slowly before moving on.

Police are investigating. If you have information on this case, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.