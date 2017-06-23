Security officer warns businesses following fatal South Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man dies from a stabbing Thursday morning, and the businesses in the South Nashville area are sick of crime.

Joshua Taylor, 19, was stabbed outside the Gold Star Market on Murfreesboro Pike. Taylor died a few minutes later.

Security guard, Pauline Spalding, has worked across the street from the convenience store for seven years.

She has witnessed frequent crime in the area, and thinks businesses need to be proactive.

“I worry about everybody and I tell everybody when they move in, do not go across the street due to that fact,” said Spalding. “I’m honest with them. I don’t want them stabbed. I don’t want them robbed, but it’s a constant issue for both.”

Mitchell Tarver was arrested at a nearby homeless camp for the stabbing.