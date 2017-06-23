Risk of severe weather increases as Cindy approaches Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Tropical Depression Cindy spreads rain across West Tennessee, Middle Tennessee could see up to three inches of rain.

Additionally, the risk of severe storms will climb. There is the potential for flash flooding and isolated tornadoes in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Click here to check for weather alerts.

The main window for turbulent weather will be from late Friday morning to the mid-afternoon. News 2’s latest computer model depicts the timing and progression of the strongest storms. Remember, this can change, but gives you a good illustration of what to expect. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Rain and storms begin west of Interstate 65 and towards the Tennessee River just before noon, then shift east.

Strong storms cross into Metro Nashville between noon and 2 p.m. before heading to the plateau.

Late afternoon and towards evening the plateau will have intense storms. As this progresses intense rain, lightning, lightning, flooding, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Once the storms move out Friday night, the upcoming weekend will be much more improved with sunshine and lower humidity.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Click here for complete coverage of Tropical Storm Cindy.

—

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.