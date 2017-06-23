Person in critical condition from fiery crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car accident turned fiery and almost fatal Friday evening.

It took place in the the northern part of Nashville located at the corner of 15th Ave North and Buchanan St. around 8 p.m.

One person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after the crash.

It is unclear whether another vehicle or person was involved in this incident.

It was feared that the fire would spread to a nearby home, but Nashville Fire was able to put the flames out quickly.

No other property damage was reported with this incident.

Stay with News 2 for further details on this situation.