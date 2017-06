NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in South Nashville.

It happened in the 200 block of East Ridge Drive off Willard Drive around 7:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the male rider crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Metro police said he and his brother were riding their motorcycles together.

No additional information was released.