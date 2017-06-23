Judge weighs whether to revoke Missouri sheriff’s bond

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) – A judge is considering whether to revoke the bond of a Missouri sheriff facing 18 criminal charges and under investigation in the unrelated death of a Tennessee inmate.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Gary Kamp said Thursday he expects to rule within days on the state’s request that Cory Hutcheson remain behind bars until his trial.

Hutcheson was arrested in April on counts alleging, among other things, that he handcuffed an innocent 77-year-old woman with such force that she suffered a heart attack. Although Hutcheson was suspended after his arrest, prosecutors allege he was involved in a May 5 altercation at the county jail leading to the death of 28-year-old inmate Tory Sanders, of Nashville.

Hutcheson’s lawyer argued that no evidence was presented that Sanders’ rights were violated.